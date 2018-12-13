It’s been a while since Miley Cyrus has graced our TV screens, but the star has confirmed that she’ll be making a comeback on the upcoming series of ‘Black Mirror’.

The American singer, and former long-time ‘Hannah Montana’ star, spoke to Howard Stern on his radio show this week, and implied that she had been away in South Africa filming her guest part in the dystopian anthology series when wildfires destroyed her home in Malibu, California last month.

“If you guess it, then I will shake my head 'yes',” Cyrus replied when Stern asked if it was indeed ‘Black Mirror’. She also said that there were “a lot of different sides” to her character, and that the experience represented “the first time I've left somewhere feeling really proud of my work”.

Miley Cyrus all but confirmed her role in 'Black Mirror'

“There's a lot of dimension to it, and actually it was while the devastation of Malibu was happening, and it was a really weird learning experience for me because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it's already kind of eerie when you're there the whole time,” Cyrus told the host.

“But I learned a lot about myself, and I think I was able to use that and put that into it.”

It was recently leaked that ‘Black Mirror’, the multiple Emmy award-winning series created by Charlie Brooker for Channel 4 but which has subsequently found a home with streaming giant Netflix, might be returning before the end of 2018.

It may not be a full fifth season, maybe a stand-alone special, with a Twitter account linked to Netflix teasing an episode titled ‘Bandersnatch’ alongside the date of December 28th.

When it eventually arrives, the fifth season of ‘Black Mirror’ is rumoured to feature a ‘choose your own adventure’ episode in which fans can interactively dictate the experience.

