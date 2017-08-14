Miley Cyrus has apologised to fans and blamed her "unrealistic" schedule after she failed to attend the Teen Choice Awards. The singing star was awarded the ceremony’s most prestigious accolade - the Ultimate Choice - but was not able to pick it up in person.

Miley Cyrus took time to promote her new single during her apology Instagram

The Wrecking Ball star thanked the organisation for honouring her with its highest award and said she was"beyond bummed" that she could not pick it up in person.

The 24-year-old already has 18 Teen Choice awards under her belt after more than 10 years working with the glamorous annual Los Angeles ceremony.

Within minutes of the show's start, presenter Victoria Justice said Miley wasn't going to make it after all.

Taking to her Instagram account later, Miley wrote to her 70.8 million fans: "To my dearest fans, I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with the Ultimate Choice Award!

"I am beyond bummed I couldn't make it to the show. I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honour!"

However, the controversial daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus was not so sorry that she couldn’t plug her new single at the same time as apologising to her fans and her post continued: "I've been tryin to keep the secret but I can't hide it any longer! My new single / music video #YoungerNow will be dropping this Friday , Aug 18th & I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you!

"I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work! I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I'm thankful everyday for those who listen! I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE!"

Previous winners of the Ultimate Choice prize include Selena Gomez, Ashton Kutcher and Taylor Swift.