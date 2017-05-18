Much has been made in recent years of the alleged rivalry between fellow pop megastars Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato, but their feud may now be over after Lovato took the time in a new interview to praise Miley for getting sober.

24 year old Cyrus, who for a few years attracted a reputation as a rebellious tearaway with her new raunchy image stemming from 2013’s ‘Wrecking Ball’, recently told Billboard that she is now “completely clean”, having kicked alcohol, marijuana and other drugs. Now, her frenemy Demi Lovato has come out in support of her efforts, having herself marked a major milestone in her sobriety struggle.

Demi Lovato has been sober for five years

“I am really proud of Miley,” 24 year old Lovato, who has now been sober for five years, told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday (May 17th).

“I think that it helps people to know that there are people in the spotlight that have challenges, that are faced with very stressful lives. I think it helps to know that recovery is possible and it’s something that is so important to certain people like myself.”

Also referencing Brad Pitt, who told GQ that he has struggled with drink for years, Lovato continued: “I wouldn’t be alive without my sobriety, and the people that are sober today in this industry, I commend them a lot. But even in day-to-day life, no matter whether you are from the middle of nowhere or you live in a big city, addiction doesn’t discriminate, so whenever you are able to take control back, it’s really admirable.”

Miley Cyrus told Billboard she had kicked her drug and alcohol habits

Cyrus, who has also gotten re-engaged to her fiancé Liam Hemsworth in the last year and a half, is to debut her new single ‘Malibu’ live for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend (Sunday May 21st) in Las Vegas.

“I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open,” she said about her battle. “And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.”

