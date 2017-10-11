She and Ashton Kutcher don't want to raise spoiled kids.
Everyone has different ideas about what Christmas is all about, but for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher it's definitely not the presents. In fact, they feel so strongly about drumming this into their children that they have banned gifts completely from their home this year.
Mila Kunis at CinemaCon 2017
Their eldest child Wyatt is only 3-years-old, but she's already sussed that Christmas means lots of spoiling - and Mila and Ashton are determined not to 'raise a**holes'. Thus, they are refusing to allow both her and soon-to-be 1-year-old son Dimitri any presents at Christmas from now on.
'So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids', she told Entertainment Tonight. 'We're instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn't really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much.'
The main problem came down to the grandparents; all grandparents love to dote on their grandchildren, but Mila has had to have words with them this year. 'We didn't give her anything - it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift', she went on. 'They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff.'
They are open to letting them have one present, but would prefer a charitable donation and quality time spent as a family. 'We've told our parents, 'We're begging you - if you have to give her something, pick one gift'', she says. ''Otherwise, we'd like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want.' That's our new tradition.'
Many parents and children might reel in shock at the idea of Christmas without presents, but when you're a celebrity with plenty of money in the bank, it can be tempting to go overboard with the gift-giving which only results in waste and under-appreciation on the kids' behalf.
After all, Mila never celebrated Christmas as a child living in Russia, especially given that she was raised to be Jewish. But when she moved to America, they adopted the winter holiday as an excuse to celebrate together. 'As far as tradition goes, my family's big on any excuse to get the family together and get drunk', she added. 'It's all family time, but having kids, we're building up our own little versions of tradition.'
