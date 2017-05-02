Mila Kunis is super psychic according to Ashton Kutcher.
Mila Kunis has psychic powers. At least, according to her husband Ashton Kutcher. He tells Ellen DeGeneres that she predicted both Donald Trump becoming president and the name of their second child. Of course, one of them was 50/50 and the other was their own choice, but he's still convinced.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pictured out and about
'The Ranch' actor appeared on 'The Ellen Show' and opened up about how he and Mila came to name their first son Dimitri ahead of his birth in November last year. He recalls that the moment was mixed with Mila's suggestion that Donald Trump would take office.
'So we're on our way to date night and Mila turns to me. She goes, 'So I think Donald Trump's gonna become the president and I think our baby's name is Dimitri'', said Ashton. 'And I was like, 'Donald Trump's not gonna win' and then I forgot about the name thing because I was like, 'Why do you think Donald Trump's gonna win?' She predicted it, I'm telling you, she called it. It's not even a joke.'
Two weeks later, he reveals that he couldn't pinpoint why 'Dimitri' was in his head. 'I get home from work, and for some reason the name just stuck in my head, and I said, 'I think Dimitri's the name of the baby' and she was like, 'I know, right?!'' He continued. 'And I was like, 'Yeah, that's it!'. Then Trump became president. Everything Mila said is right!'
'But she's my wife so that's just what it is, everything she says is right', he quipped.
Dimitri is the couple's second son; they also have a daughter named Wyatt who was born in 2014, not long after the pair got engaged. Ashton and Mila were married in July 2015, having known each other since 1998 when they worked together on 'That '70s Show'.
