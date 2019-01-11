Artist:
Song title: Move On
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

'Move On' is the first song of the year from Mike Posner, who is set to release his fourth album 'A Real Good Kid' on January 18th 2019. In his new video he pays an emotional tribute to the likes of Avicii and Tracy Chapman, and following the release of his album is set to embark on a year-long walk across America.

