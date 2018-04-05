More than two decades after he debuted one of his most memorable characters to the world in the first Austin Powers movie, Mike Myers brought back Dr. Evil for a comedy sketch to send up Donald Trump on ‘The Tonight Show’.

54 year old Myers famously played Dr. Evil, as well as the title character, in three movies from 1997 to 2002. The Canadian actor was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’ on Wednesday evening (April 4th), and he decided to revive the comically nefarious bad-guy and reimagine him as an ousted member of Donald Trump’s cabinet.

Annoyed that Steve Bannon had already taken the title of ‘Secretary of Evil’, Myers in character described himself as Trump’s “ideas guy” and explained that “the wall, that was all me, but I wanted it to be a moat filled with spiky blowfish”.

“I didn’t want the Mexicans to pay for it, I wanted Alec Baldwin to pay for it,” he said.

Dr. Evil also took the opportunity to announce that he was planning a presidential bid for the White House in 2020, with Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg as his running mate.

He also had words for Trump’s oldest son, Donald Jr. “That guy’s creepy AF. He looks like he’s missing a facial feature. You just don’t know which one.”

Myers’ appearance comes just a few days after it was reported that actor Verne Troyer, who starred as Dr. Evil’s miniature clone ‘Mini-Me’ in the second and third Austin Powers movies, had been hospitalised because of unconfirmed reports of alcohol poisoning.

On Monday evening, the actor was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles. A statement from Troyer’s representatives the same day asked fans to “keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers”, adding that he was “getting the best care possible”.

