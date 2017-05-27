For many, the Marvel television series that go straight to Netflix as part of their special collaboration are the best shows Marvel TV has ever had to offer. Having brought two seasons of 'Daredevil' to viewers to-date, along with a single series of 'Jessica Jones', 'Luke Cage' and 'Iron Fist', it's fair to say the standalone series have been a success. Next up? 'The Defenders', where all four of those heroes will team up to take on a threat like none other.

Mike Colter will return as Luke Cage in upcoming series 'The Defenders'

Actor Mike Colter is one of the people bringing those heroes to life, first introducing himself as Luke Cage in the first season of 'Jessica Jones', and then becoming the central character of his own series. Picking up rave reviews, it didn't take long for Netflix to order a second season of 'Luke Cage' and for the hero to work his way into the hearts of viewers. So what should we expect from his future? Colter has a couple of clues.

"It's something that we'll explore in 'The Defenders' and hopefully in season two of ['Luke Cage'] which I start very soon," the actor replied at Houston's Comicpalooza, when asked about his character's emergence into the public eye. "It's very different. He's out. People know what he looks like. He's not in any kind of disguise. People know where he lives. They know where to find him so it's something he has to deal with. Most superheroes don't have to deal with that and can kind of keep it separate."

What Colter says rings true for most of the superheroes we're used to seeing on screen, whether it's in film or on television. When it comes to the Marvel/Netflix collaborative heroes however, Cage and certainly even Jessica Jones have no sort of costume or disguise which could keep their identity a secret. Seeing Cage deal with the spotlight that comes with being an extraordinary human should certainly be interesting.

Juggling that with all of the 'usual' pressures that come with being a superhero - such as saving cities from collapsing under the threats of villainous entities - means that Cage is likely to face the biggest challenge of his life when he makes his small screen return.

'The Defenders' premieres on Netflix on August 18, with 'Luke Cage' season 1 available on the streaming platform now. A season 2 premiere date is expected in the coming months.