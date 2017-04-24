Marvel continued their slew of Netflix original series in 2015 with the addition of 'Jessica Jones'. Following on from the success of 'Daredevil', the show had a lot to prove. For the first time, a female hero was being given centre-stage to prove she could reel in the viewers just as easily as her male counterparts and, for the most part the series definitely did that through its first season.

The first season of 'Jessica Jones' was a huge hit for Marvel and Netflix

Bringing Krysten Ritter to fans as the titular character, 'Jessica Jones' helped pave the way for future series 'Luke Cage' and 'Iron Fist', with a collaborative season - 'The Defenders' - bringing all four of the heroes involved in Netflix's series together later this year.

Though many thought they'd see a single season from each hero before the team-up series, that's not something that happened. In fact, a second season of 'Daredevil' has already aired, allowed a spin-off series for 'The Punisher' and now, filming has started on a second season of 'Jessica Jones'. A second season of 'Luke Cage' has also been confirmed.

Over the past weekend, 'Luke Cage' titular actor Mike Colter discussed the upcoming second season of 'Jessica Jones' - in which he also stars - where he promised that the series would continue to be a thrilling one, describing new episodes as "dark and heavy".

Colter also says he talks to @Krystenritter nearly every day. Says the storyline of @JessicaJones season two is "dark and heavy." #C2E2 — MCU Exchange (@MCUExchange) April 23, 2017

This should come as no surprise to those that enjoyed the first season. Through those episodes, viewers saw Jones dealing with an incredibly emotional, compelling and dark past which involved a villainous individual named Kilgrave (David Tennant). Though he's no longer on the scene, it's going to be interesting to see exactly where the darkness for a second season will be coming from.

Information surrounding a plot is of course being kept closely under wraps, with those behind the series not even allowing the name of the new season's primary antagonist to slip. We expect that will come in the next few weeks, but wouldn't be surprised if the info was kept back from fans until the results of 'The Defenders' have been seen on Netflix.

'Jessica Jones' Season 2 is expected to hit Netflix at some point in 2018. See 'The Defenders' on the streaming service this summer.