Leading 'Luke Cage' actor Mike Colter has been teasing Marvel Television's upcoming collaborative Netflix original series, 'The Defenders'. Bringing Cage together with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) for the first time, the four heroes will have to learn to work with another if they're to save New York from its biggest threat to-date.

Mike Colter returns as Luke Cage in Marvel's 'The Defenders'

Burdened with their own individual challenges, the four will come to realise quickly that when they put their minds, skills and varying talents together, they can do wonderful things; something they'll likely have to do if they're to take down the mysterious and villainous new character Alexandra, played by Sigourney Weaver.

Speaking at Denver Comic Con, Colter described the upcoming 'Defenders' series as a "Summer mash-up of all four of us," adding that the show will have a "certain lightness" to it which will make it feel like a "summer popcorn thing".

The comments don't really shed any light on what exactly we should expect from the show, but to know that it won't be too heavy or grim throughout every single waking minute should come as a relief to those who look to the series available on Netflix as an escape from the doom and gloom of every day life.

With that being said, we do hope the humour and "lightness" alluded to by Colter isn't overbearing. 'The Defenders' needs to be a show that's taken seriously if it's to show off just how brilliant these four heroes can be not only when they're alone, but when they come together for the greater good. They'll need a mighty foe and some thick, meaty storylines to wrap themselves around if that's going to be the case.

Marvel's 'The Defenders' will be available for streaming in full on Netflix from August 18, 2017.