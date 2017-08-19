The Marvel Television universe is certainly one of the most impressive juggernauts of the small screen in the modern day. Kicking things off on Netflix as part of their collaboration with 'Daredevil', the show saw major success; something that continued with the release of 'Jessica Jones'.

Mike Colter returned as Luke Cage in 'The Defenders' on Netflix

Then came the second season of 'Daredevil' and the first of 'Luke Cage', again, both of which were loved by critics and fans alike. When 'Iron Fist' was introduced however, he didn't bring joy to those reviewing the show, despite the viewers proving their love for the series by watching it in their hordes.

With a second season of each confirmed (and a third for 'Daredevil'), along with the newly-released 'The Defenders' series this week and 'The Punisher' set for release later this year, it's fair to say that the Netflix and Marvel collaboration has done better than anybody could have expected.

Speaking with Moviefone, Colter explained how he would like to approach a second season of 'Luke Cage': "So what I want to explore, and what’s going to be really interesting for the second season, is seeing how he handles these newfound freedoms. What does it open up for him? How does his life change from now on moving forward? And what is it like to sort of be a person that when you walk down the street, everybody knows who he is?"

Cage's level of celebrity is certainly something we've seen the start of in 'The Defenders', and so it would definitely be interesting to explore that further and see just how easy it'll be for the hero of Hell's Kitchen to operate when everybody there knows his name.

With Lucy Liu confirmed to serve as director on the 'Luke Cage' season 2 premiere, and an amazing roster of actors returning to their roles, such as Simone Missick as Misty Knight and Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, we're sure whatever the writers have up their sleeves will serve as compelling viewing.

More: Mike Colter Teases "Very Different" 'Luke Cage' In Season 2

'Luke Cage' season 1 is available now on Netflix, with 'Daredevil' seasons 1-2, 'Jessica Jones' season 1, 'Iron Fist' season 1 and 'The Defenders' season 1 also available. No date has yet been given for the confirmed second season of 'Luke Cage'.