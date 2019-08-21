Artist:
Song title: Tiny Love
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

'My Name Is Michael Holbrook' is the name of the upcoming album from English popstar Mika, with the second single release being 'Tiny Love'. The video for the song depicts a complex love story.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

MIKA - Tiny Love Video

Zoolander 2 - Relax

Zoolander 2 - Trailer

MIKA - Staring At The Sun...

Zoolander 2 - Teaser

Mika - All She Wants [Audio]

MIKA - Staring At The Sun

MIKA - Talk About You

MIKA - Good Guys (Audio)

MIKA - Talk About You (Audio)