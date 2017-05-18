Mick Fleetwood says the Malibu Guitar Festival is going to be ''great''.

The 69-year-old former drummer of Fleetwood Mac is joining the band's former guitarist Rick Vito in his side project The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band to showcase material from the band's early Peter Green-led period.

Speaking to the website ABC News Radio Online Mick said: ''We're all flying in from Hawaii and we're doing the one show and then going home.

''I think it's gonna be a great festival and a lot of great musicians are ... booked.

''It's also quite well-known for unannounced, impromptu things happening and people jamming with each other... So I think it's a very cool situation.''

The band will be performing on Saturday (20.05.17) and will be part of the festival's day-long main event, which takes place on two stages.

The charity festival will start with an event where Doors guitarist Robby Krieger will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Artists performing at the four day festival include Krieger, ex-Wings guitarist Laurence Juber, John Hiatt, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers drummer Steve Ferrone and country star Hunter Hayes.

The festival, which will be held at Casa Escobar at The Malibu Inn, will be raising money for three different charities TheraSurf, the Emily Shane Foundation and The Karl LeDue Wodakota Foundation.

On Friday, the festival is dubbed 'Hot Licks Night' and will feature rock-guitarist Steve Vai plus a number of female guitarist who contributed to his 'She Rocks' compilation.

For full details visit MalibuGuitarFestival.com