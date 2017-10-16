Mick Fleetwood had criticised his own drumming, and insisted his playing style lacks ''discipline''.

The 70-year-old Fleetwood Mac rocker - who has delighted fans of the band over the years with memorable and tight beats on the likes of 'Go Your Own Way' and 'Oh Well' - admitted he does not appreciate his own talent as much as music lovers around the world.

Speaking to the BBC Online, he said: ''There's no discipline. I can't do the same thing every night... I am very not conformed, I change all the time.''

Mick also opened up on his musical relationship with bassist John McVie - who has remained the only other constant in the legendary group's line up over the years - and revealed he struggled with certain tracks and needed to be ''trained''.

He explained: ''For a while, he thought he could train me into doing the same bass drum pattern every night but I couldn't... because of the way my mind works.

''So John learned to push all his notes around what I do... It's become this weird thing. It's not really how a rhythm section should work.

''They're supposed to be doing exactly the same thing at the same time. I'm doing different stuff and he's falling in between the gaps.''

Before he and McVie formed Fleetwood Mac with Peter Green, Bob Brunning and Jeremy Spencer in 1967, the pair played in John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, with Mick replacing previous drummer Aynsley Dunbar.

He said: ''Aynsley is a brilliant drummer. Technically, he's in a whole different league than I am, but he was probably getting a bit too clever. The band didn't want any more drum solos, so he was out and I was in.''

The change didn't go down well with the fans, though, and John had to step in to intervene.

Mick added: ''I always remember, in the early days, John [McVie] came to my rescue and basically came to the microphone and told them to shut up.''