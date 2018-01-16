Michelle Williams has responded to her 'All The Money In The World' co-star Mark Wahlberg's decision to donate the money that he earned in re-shoots for the flick to the Time's Up campaign to support victims of sexual assault. And it seems she is in approval.

After reports surfaced that Mark Wahlberg earned around $1.5 million, in contrast to Michelle's reported '$80 per diem totalling less than $1,000', for doing re-shoots in Ridley Scott's new movie, the anger surrounding the pay gap has encouraged the actor to make a generous donation for his fellow women.

'Over the last few days my reshoot fee for 'All The Money In The World' has become an important topic of conversation', he said in a statement released on social media. 'I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I'm donating the $1.5M to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams' name.'

The re-shoots for the Jean Paul Getty biopic took place after the director was forced to replace lead actor Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer, after the former was accused of sexual harassment. Apparently, Mark refused to do the re-shoots for less than $1 million, though he has not confirmed that this is the case.

'Today isn't about me', Michelle Williams told Elle magazine in response. 'My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice.'

Plus, an extra $500,000 has been donated to the same cause by WME, the agency representing both actors and Ridley Scott himself. As for what the cause is all about, it's a fund set up to aid victims of sexual assault in their quest for justice if they are unable to afford the legal fees that come with it.