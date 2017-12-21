Following countless allegations of sexual harassment and assault against film producer Harvey Weinstein, a number of other stars have been accused of similar misconduct - including Hollywood actor, Kevin Spacey.

Michelle Williams appears in All the Money in the World

In response to allegations about Spacey, director Sir Ridley Scott reshot his newest movie - which saw Spacey in a significant role - and other actors in the piece have since revealed they re-filmed the scenes for free.

Speaking to USA Today about the recasting of Spacey with Christopher Plummer in the flick All the Money in the World, Michelle Williams - who has earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the movie - said she and co-star Mark Wahlberg were happy to take to the film again.

She said: "I just thought that this experience that we had all treasured was going to be essentially flushed down the toilet."

Speaking of director Ridley, she added: "I hated that this man's time and expertise and gentlemanly-ness was going to be kind of for naught, so when I got the phone call about the change of plans I was thrilled.

"They could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort."

Michelle plays devoted mother Gail whose 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) is kidnapped.

She must begin a desperate attempt to convince his billionaire grandfather (Plummer) to pay the ransom.

It has been reported Ridley spent $10million reshooting 22 scenes in the drama with his reshuffled cast and was grateful the stars refused to receive additional money for the services.

Speaking about the reshoot, the Gladiator director said: "Everyone did it for nothing. They all came in for free."

All the Money in the World is out on Christmas Day.