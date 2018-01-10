Celebrities have reacted with anger to new reports that Michelle Williams was paid the tiniest of fractions of what her co-star Mark Wahlberg received for doing re-shoots of the new movie All The Money In The World.

Hollywood figures such as Judd Apatow, Busy Phillips and Jessica Chastain have come out in support of Williams, after a report by USA Today on Tuesday (January 9th) claimed that her castmate Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for the extensive re-shoots on the film, while she made less than $1,000.

In early November, director Ridley Scott revealed that the extraordinary decision had been made to replace the movie’s lead star Kevin Spacey, following the dozens of allegations of serious sexual misconduct made against him, with veteran star Christopher Plummer, re-shooting all of his scenes with full cast in the space of only a few weeks to honour the original release date.

Michelle Williams

It was said that Scott had spent $10 million on the re-shoots, and the British maestro told the media in December: “Everyone did it for nothing… I wouldn’t get paid, I refused to get paid. [The actors] all came in free. Christopher had to get paid. But Michelle, no.”

USA Today’s new report goes substantially against what Scott had originally said, however, claiming that Wahlberg’s team actually negotiated a substantial fee for his return to Europe over the Thanksgiving weekend to do the scenes, but that Williams was not told. Both are represented by the same Endeavour Agency.

For her part, Michelle Williams had indicated that she had voluntarily waived her fee to re-do her scenes on the movie, and was motivated by not having everybody's hard work the first time round go to waste.

“I just thought that this experience that we had all treasured was going to be essentially flushed down the toilet,” the 37 year old star told the same publication back in late December. “I hated that this man's time and expertise and gentlemanly-ness was going to be kind of for naught, so when I got the phone call about the change of plans I was thrilled. They could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.”

Mark Wahlberg

In the context of the Hollywood gender pay gap, celebs reacted with dismay to the news that Williams was getting remunerated at a factor of 1,500 less than Wahlberg.

“I heard for the reshoot she got $80 a day compared to his MILLIONS,” Jessica Chastain tweeted in response to the story, just one of the many reactions. “Would anyone like to clarify? I really hope that with everything coming to light, she was paid fairly. She's a brilliant actress and is wonderful in the film.”

