Just six months after they were first spotted together, it has been reported that Michelle Williams and Andrew Youmans are engaged. The couple are yet to either confirm or deny the reports, however, and given how private the actress is about her personal life it might be a while before they do.

Michelle Williams at the BAFTA Los Angeles tea party

The 37-year-old actress was seen enjoying a romantic vacation in Rome with the New York financial consultant in July 2017, and earlier this month she denied being engaged to him despite sporting a huge rock on her finger at the LA premiere of 'All the Money in the World' and other events including the Golden Globes.

'Michelle has been with Andy for longer than people think', a source previously told E! News. 'They are very serious and were right away. She has kept the relationship under wraps and made a point not to bring him to public events.'

Michelle previously dated Heath Ledger for three years, with whom she had a daughter named Matilda Rose, but split only months before the actor's tragic death. Between 2008 and 2009 she dated director Spike Jonze, and she has also been romantically linked to Jason Segel and author Jonathan Safran Foer.

'She wants a good guy and a stable family life', a source told Us Weekly. It's thought that they spent New Year's Eve together and that Andrew has met Matilsa, so regardless of whether or not they are planning to tie the knot soon, it's certain that they are very happy together.

More: Michelle Williams speaks about Mark Wahlberg's Time's Up donation

We just hope that Michelle's busy schedule doesn't become a spanner in the works for them; she's currently filming the Spider-Man spin-off 'Venom', and she's set to start work on a forthcoming Janis Joplin biopic, a musical drama entitled 'Annette' and the James Marsh thriller 'All the Old Knives' as well as the mystery drama 'Rio'.

Meanwhile this year she is promoting her forthcoming comedy 'I Feel Pretty', directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein.