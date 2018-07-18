Former Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams has confirmed that she is seeking help for her struggles with depression, following a recent report that she had checked into a mental health facility.

The 37 year old star, who has previously been open about her battle with depression, reached out to her followers on Instagram with a message on Tuesday (July 17th) following a story by TMZ that claimed she had checked into a facility outside Los Angeles.

In the message, she spoke of her pride in admitting that she was struggling, and encouraged others in a similar position to do the same. “For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” Williams wrote.

She continued, “I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals. Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for betterment of those in need.”

“If you change your mind, you can change your life,” Williams signed off her post.

In October last year, Williams had revealed to the world in an interview on ‘The Talk’ that she had suffered from depression for a long time, even at the height of Destiny’s Child’s worldwide fame in the early Noughties.

Remembering reaching out to the band’s manager, Matthew Knowles, she said: “When I disclosed it to our manager at the time, bless his heart, he was like, 'You all just signed a multi-million dollar deal. You're about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about? I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that I've been suffering from depression.”

