Notoriously private actress Michelle Williams has revealed she has married indie musican Phil Elverum in a secret ceremony. While the wedding was seen by just a handful of family and friends, the former partner of the late Heath Ledger told Vanity Fair of her new husband and revealed she had "never given up on love".

Michelle Williams has got married

As the cover girl of this issue's Vanity Fair, the Brokeback Mountain actress spoke about the difficulties surrounding Heath Ledger’s death ten years ago with whom she shared daughter Matilda, 12.

She said: "I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes'."

Michelle’s new husband, who records and performs under the name Mount Eerie, has also had his share of relationship heartbreak after his first wife, illustrator and musician Geneviève Castrée, died of pancreatic cancer in 2015.

She was diagnosed with stage-4 inoperable cancer four months after the birth of their daughter and tragically passed away 13 months later, in July 2016, when their daughter was 18-months-old.

Michelle and Phil met through a mutual friend and their wedding ceremony was witnessed by a ‘handful of friends and their two daughters’, with their relationship being described by 37-year-old Williams as ‘very sacred and very special’.

Of her new relationship, Michelle added: "Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole.

"I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”