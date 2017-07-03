Michelle Rodriguez opened up recently about the sexism of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, but she has now clarified that her comments were not in reference to her co-star Vin Diesel's input in the film series and insists that he is a 'supporter' of strong female roles.

Michelle Rodriguez at 'The Fate of the Furious' premiere

The 38-year-old actress wants everybody to know that she was not talking about Vin Diesel when she said recently that she may leave the 'Fast and Furious' series for good if the next movie does not explore equal opportunities for female stars. In fact, Vin is totally on her side.

'Vin, for many years you've been the biggest supporter of strong women and I've always appreciated that about you throughout the years', she told her friend in a video on his Instagram page. 'Just know that if I ever post anything, that it's not you I'm talking to.' The 49-year-old actor gives her a little squeeze and tells the camera: 'Of course it's not me!'

'Proud of Our saga... but we must try to reach higher each time', Vin wrote in the video's caption. 'The challenge is what makes it fun and exciting. It's also why this saga has reached the level that it has... you have been the best fans in film history and we are forever grateful... Dom and Letty.'

Michelle's complaints were made on social media last month upon the digital release of 'The Fate of the Furious'. The stars of the franchise are gearing up to shoot 'Fast & Furious 9' which is out in 2019, while 'Fast & Furious 10' has already been announced for 2021.

'I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one', Michelle told her Instagram followers. 'Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride and I'm grateful for the opportunity the fans and studio have provided over the years.'

Earlier this year, she spoke about the lack of complexity for the female characters, and how meagre the dialogue has been between her and other women on set despite the fact that she is one of the lead characters. 'I've been making movies with Jordana [Brewster], who plays the sister of Dom Toretto for 16 years and I can count on one hand how many lines I've had to her', she told EW. 'I think that's pathetic and it's lack of creativity.'

Producers and writers for 'Fast and Furious' are yet to publicly comment on Michelle's complaints.