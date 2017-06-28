Michelle Rodriguez has threatened to quit the Fast and Furious movie franchise unless the producers improve the quality of roles offered to female actors.

The 38 year old star, who has played street racer Leticia ‘Letty’ Ortiz in five of the eight films in the multi-million dollar movie series to date, made the comments on Instagram on Wednesday (June 28th) as the most recent film The Fate of the Furious marks its digital release.

Michelle Rodriguez may turn her back on the 'Fast and Furious' films

“F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one,” Rodriguez said, “or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise.”

The Fate of the Furious – titled Furious 8 for regions outside the U.S. – introduced two new female characters played by Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. However, the focus was still almost entirely on its male stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, and Rodriguez’s character only played a minor part.

She added: “It’s been a good ride & I’m grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love.”

The eight movies have, together, grossed over $5 billion in dollars worldwide since the first film in 2001. The most recent one alone has recently passed the $1 billion mark after its release back in April.

Last month, Rodriguez had given an interview with a similar sentiment when she expressed concern about the overly masculine nature of the Fast and Furious movies, and similar franchises.

She told Entertainment Weekly that she hoped the series would grow out of its “’90s macho vibe”, but that the growing Chinese market where “the grand majority of the population are boys” was making that less and less likely.

“At the end of the day, what message are we sending out there for women?” Rodriguez said. “It does weigh heavy on [me], especially in the male-dominated environment that I work in.”

