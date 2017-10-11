When people think of actresses that have taken on the role of DC Comics villain Catwoman, one of the first names that spring to mind is Michelle Pfeiffer. Though she only played the Batman adversary once - in the Tim Burton-directed 1992 movie 'Batman Returns' - she cemented herself as one of the best portrayals of the character and is still cited as such to this day.

Could Michelle Pfeiffer work her way into the DCEU?

Starring alongside Danny DeVito as the evil mastermind Penguin and Michael Keaton in the leading role of the Caped Crusader, the trio were truly tested on their acting chops and, for the most part did an incredible job.

Since Pfeiffer's work as Catwoman, a number of other names have taken on the role, such as Anne Hathaway in 'The Dark Knight Rises' and Camren Bicondova in FOX series 'Gotham'. Despite that, Catwoman is clearly still a character on Pfeiffer's mind.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Pfeiffer explained that she would love to return to the role in the future, but would take advantage of the developments with CGI after putting a live bird in her mouth for 'Batman Returns'.

"I can't believe I did that," she told the entertainment outlet. "I could have gotten a disease".

She also went on to praise the film's director Tim Burton, saying that he was directly responsible for the film's success because "he was able to bring this heart and darkness and humour to it."

We're not quite sure how a movie nowadays would work with Pfeiffer slipping into the role of Selina Kyle, but we do know it's something we'd absolutely love to see. An older Catwoman is something that could work very well in the current DC Extended Universe; Ben Affleck's portrayal of Bruce Wayne is the most grizzled we've seen to-date, so a romance between he and Selina would be widely accepted by the DCEU fandom.

Whatever happens in the future, you can be sure we're going to keep our eyes peeled and ears to the ground for more news! Let's hope this one snowballs into something substantial...

Michelle Pfeiffer returns to the world of superhero movies in 2018 with the MCU's upcoming release 'Ant-Man and the Wasp', following her starring role as Mrs. Hubbard in 'Murder on the Orient Express', released in UK cinemas on November 3.