Michelle Pfeiffer could be taking on the role of 'the Queen' in 'Maleficent 2' according to a new report.
Disney are ploughing ahead with their 'Maleficent' sequel, with Angelina Jolie once again returning to the titular role alongside Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora. Now, with Ed Skrein and Fernanda Diniz also confirmed to join the cast, a new A-list name has been connected with the film; Michelle Pfeiffer.
Could Michelle Pfeiffer join 'Maleficent 2'?
'Maleficent' became a huge hit for Disney upon its release in 2014, and is heralded as the reason the company has ploughed ahead with so many live-action takes on some of their favourite classic stories. We'll even be getting an origins story for '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil, with Emma Stone in the leading role.
The film allowed audiences to see a whole new side to Maleficent, with Jolie giving a stirring and emotional performance. Turning 'Sleeping Beauty' on its head entirely, the majority of viewers found an empathy with the fairy. Whether that will continue on into 'Maleficent 2' remains to be seen.
This weekend, Variety have reported that "advanced talks" are underway with Pfeiffer who could be taking on a major role in the 'Maleficent' sequel. If she signs on, she'll be playing 'The Queen'; not a role that has much of a description just yet, but one we're sure will be making a big impact on the events going on in the movie.
Bringing Pfeiffer on board is always a good idea. Whether you know her best for her iconic take on Catwoman in Tim Burton's 'Batman Returns', or for more recent roles such as Caroline Hubbard in Kenneth Branagh's take on Agatha Christie classic 'Murder on the Orient Express', she's somebody who can make a massive impact on the big screen. We imagine that she'll do exactly that when she signs on the dotted line for this film, too.
We'll bring you more news surrounding 'Maleficent 2' as and when we get it.
