Michelle Pfeiffer created a unisex fragrance that reminds her of how her father smelt when she was younger.

The 'Dangerous Minds' star created five genderless scents with her company Henry Rose, which each have ''different scent memories'' that have a special meaning to her, and the actress's particular favourite from the collection is 'Torn' because it reminds her of her dad Richard.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: [The inspiration is] different scent memories. For example, Fog reminds me of summer in San Francisco.

''Jake's House reminds me of my grandparents' house in North Dakota. They all bring me back to something, which is a testament of just how strongly scent is tied to memory.

''I love them all, but Torn is my favourite. It reminds me of how my father smelled growing up, sort of like Old Spice. It's a warm, familiar scent.''

And the 60-year-old actress - who stopped wearing perfume after she found most ingredients used were not listed by various brands - knew she had to ''create'' her own scent line because she ''missed wearing'' fragrances but didn't want to have to compromise her own ''safety''.

She added: ''I wanted to create a line of fine fragrances that prove you don't need to sacrifice quality over safety. Fragrance was always really personal to me and I missed wearing it.

''I realised that if I wanted to find a beautiful, fine fragrance that was also safer to wear, then there were likely others looking for the same thing, so I had to create it myself.''

Michelle has created the first fine fragrance to receive the distinction of Environmental Working Group Verified and Cradle to Cradle Certified at the gold level, with a Material Health score of platinum, and list 100 per cent of the ingredients found in her collection.

The blonde beauty - who has children Claudia, 26, and John, 24, with husband David E. Kelley - got the idea for her fragrance line when she became a ''mother'' because it was parenthood which made her seek out ''safer'' products.

She continued: ''When I became a new mother, I started to see the world through my children's eyes. I started to question our environment, the food my family ate and the products we used. As I was searching for reliable resources to help me find safer products, I came across Skin Deep, a database founded by the EWG, the Environmental Working Group, where personal care products are rated by levels of hazard for humans, and I went down the rabbit hole.''