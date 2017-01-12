Michelle Obama got the treat of a lifetime when one of her favourite musical artists, Stevie Wonder, performed a sensational medley just for her on her last late night television appearance as the First Lady of the United States. It was an emotional moment, but also a very special tribute to an amazing woman.

Michelle Obama gets a special song from Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder performed a medley of his iconic hits 'Isn't She Lovely' and 'My Cherie Amour' in a piano session on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' last night (January 11th 2017), but changed a few of the words to reflect his feelings on Michelle Obama.

'I must tell you Michelle, I wrote this song but I changed the words a little bit', he said, before launching into 'My Michelle Amour'. 'If I don't get it right, fire me', he quipped.

'My Michelle Amour, you the only one that we adore because we know for us your heart beats for', he sang. 'You'll always be First Lady in my life.' Michelle looked like it was Christmas all over again as the soul legend serenaded her, and sent her off in amazing style.

Elsewhere on 'The Tonight Show', Michelle joined Jimmy Fallon in his Thank You Notes segment which he did with President Barack Obama back in June 2016, as well as a game of Catchphrase with Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld. She even surprised a bunch of young people by unexpectedly showing up as they were recording goodbye messages for her.

'I want to thank you. You have been such an amazing partner on all my initiatives', Michelle told Jimmy on the show. 'You were funny, kind, cute and you had the best band in the land.'

The First Lady and President Barack Obama will leave the White House together after eight years in office, to make way for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20th.