Michelle Obama has got the world buzzing with talks of her forthcoming memoir 'Becoming', which she is set to launch in the Fall. It is already one of the planet's most highly anticipated autobiographies, and is set to detail her childhood through to her experiences as First Lady.

Michelle and Barack Obama at the annual Phoenix Awards

The 54-year-old Chicago native will no doubt make a bomb with her upcoming publication, which will be completely written by her with help from a team of assistants and published through Crown Publishing Group via Penguin Random House. She will also narrate the audio book.

'Writing 'Becoming' has been a deeply personal experience', she said in a statement. 'It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life. In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story.'

'Becoming' will be released in 24 languages and former President Barack Obama is also due to write a memoir for Crown Publishing sometime in the near future. Michelle has already released one book; a 2012 gardening volume entitled 'American Grown'; while her husband is the author of his early memoir 'Dreams from My Father', a political book called 'The Audacity of Hope' and a book aimed at children called 'Of Thee I Sing'.

'As first lady of the United States of America - the first African-American to serve in that role - she helped create the most welcoming and inclusive White House in history, while also establishing herself as a powerful advocate for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world', said Crown Publishing in a statement.

More: Michelle Obama opens up about racism at Colorado event

'Becoming' will be released on November 13th 2018.