Actress Michelle Keegan graduated from cheesy soap to substantial drama effortlessly when she began her turn in BBC’s Our Girl but it seems even the most outwardly-assured star can’t help but search out what fans think of her shows. The 31-year-old actress revealed she obsessively scrolls Twitter after an episode of the hit military drama has aired to gauge fan reaction.

Michelle Keegan stars in BBC's Our Girl

The former Coronation Street star - who is married to former Only Way is Essex cheeky chappie, Mark Wright - revealed what she does if she’s unable to watch the show.

She said: "Read social media. I hate to say it. Last night I was on the train to Manchester and the whole train journey, I was trying to refresh my feed and try and find out what is happening.

"And it's funny as you know exactly where it's up to reading the comments."

MORE: Michelle Keegan Won't Let Mark Spend More Than Three Weeks Away

The social media obsessed star plays Lance Corporal Georgie Lane on the show and has, fortunately, been well received.

Meanwhile, Michelle has been surrounded by fan speculation that she is expecting her first child with husband Mark - who she married in 2015.

Earlier this month, Michelle's father-in-law, Mark Snr, nicknamed Big Mark, sent his 83,000 Instagram followers into a spin by sharing an image of her at brother-in-law Josh Wright's wedding to Hollie Kane in Mallorca.

Alongside a pretty picture of the actress at last month's nuptials, he cryptically wrote: "You know, we know."

His cryptic words sent fans into a frenzy - with many quick to speculate whether she and his son Mark were expecting their first child.

MORE: Michelle Keegan Blasts Marriage Critics

Yet, many soon blasted this claim, writing: "Jeez why does everyone just assume she’s pregnant... I’m sure her father in law wouldn’t put it out there before they did! Xxx' (sic)."

The post has since been removed from Mark's page - with his most recent snaps now a string of others from son Josh's wedding.