'Doctor Who' has been going through some big changes as of late, with Jodie Whittaker set to serve as the first female-bodied version of the titular character when the series makes its return for an 11th outing later this year. Whittaker made her debut in the Christmas Day special episode, and though she only said a single word, she made an instantly fantastic impression.

Michelle Gomez thinks she could make a return to 'Doctor Who'

Now, talk is turning to what sort of adventures we'll see Whittaker's Doctor go on. There are the obvious choices, such as seeing her fight Daleks and the like, but there are also a slew of characters that would be more of a surprise to see come back. One of those is the female version of The Master, known as Missy, and played by Michelle Gomez.

Though she seemed to have been taken out for good by a younger version of herself in the 10th series' final episode, Gomez thinks Missy could make a return to face off against Whittaker's Doctor.

Speaking with Doctor Who Magazine, the actress explained why she thinks she'll be bringing Missy back to the show sooner rather than later: "I think it’s going to be really hard to shake this one off. Missy has made quite a big impression on me, and hopefully on the fans as well. She was such a great fit. Even though, for now, she has been laid to rest. I don’t think she’s ever going to be that far away. I loved playing this character so much, and it was really hard to see her go. But I think that in many different shapes and forms, she will be back. I can’t really say much more than that. I have never had this response to anything else that I’ve done, and I’m really grateful for that."

Seeing Gomez make a return would be great, but we imagine the actress has a hugely busy schedule after being picked up for upcoming Netflix original series, 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'. If it's the right direction for the 'Doctor Who' story to go in however, we imagine things will be made to work out somehow.

More: 7 Reasons Why 'Doctor Who' Will Probably Go On Forever

'Doctor Who' is set to return later this year for its 11th series.