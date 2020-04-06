Michael Sheen had to return to acting because he ''gave all [his] money away'' to charity in order to stage the Homeless World Cup in Cardiff.
The 51-year-old actor announced in 2016 he was taking a step back from his career to focus on activism after moving back to his native Wales, but found himself in need of funds after stepping in to bring the Homeless World Cup - which costs £2 million a year to stage - to Cardiff last year.
Expaining why he's featured in the likes of 'Good Omens' and 'The Good Fight' in recent years, he said: ''I've actually ended up spending the last six months in New York working, which is not what I intended.
''But when I gave all my money away, I suddenly had to go and earn money again.''
The 'Frost/Nixon' actor - who has Lily, 21, with former partner Kate Beckinsale and six-month-old Lyra with Anna Lundberg - explained that, with just eight weeks to go before the charity event ''someone completely f***ed us over'', leaving him with just two weeks to find the cash to keep it afloat.
He told The Guardian newspaper: ''500 of the most vulnerable people from all over the world [were] on their way to Cardiff, for a tournament that was potentially transformative and life-changing. And so. I gave all my money to it.''
Michael admitted he'll be paying off the costs for years, which is why he took his job on US TV show 'Prodigal Son', but admitted it isn't a real hardship.
He said: ''It's not like I'm forcing myself to do it. It's a great job.''
The 'Masters of Sex' star had been living in Los Angeles until his return to Wales so he could be close to his eldest daughter, but made the decision to relocate after Lily went away to college.
He said: ''When my daughter was 18 and went off to a life of her own, I realised, 'Oh, I can go home again now.'
