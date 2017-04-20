Michael Rooker is arguably best known for his time in 'The Walking Dead'. Though he's no longer a part of that show, he'll forever be synonymous with the franchise and the character he played, but that hasn't stopped him from moving on to other huge projects; notably his role in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.

Michael Rooker in upcoming MCU release 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Returning this year for the second instalment to that franchise, fans are expecting some big exploration and detailing of his character Yondu after he was mostly tossed aside throughout the first. But who else would Rooker like to work alongside in the Marvel world, whether he's in the spotlight or not?

While doing press for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe release, Rooker said; "I think me and Norman would make a great team," when chatting to Comicbook.com about who he'd like to join the Marvel universe, selecting from his former 'The Walking Dead' castmates.

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon in 'The Walking Dead'

Rooker is of course talking about his former colleague Norman Reedus, who still to this day plays Daryl Dixon in the AMC zombie apocalypse series. While Daryl has survived and shown his personality traits to be for the better, Rooker's character Merle - who was Daryl's brother - died during the third season and for the most part was only ever out for himself.

Now though Rooker has of course cemented his spot in the MCU for the foreseeable future. Playing Yondu, he's opened himself up to an entirely different audience and clearly takes great joy in bringing his alien character to the big screen. It's something that may never have worked out if his 'The Walking Dead' character had survived!

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' hits UK cinemas on April 28 and US theatres on May 5. 'The Walking Dead' is expected to return to FOX and AMC respectively this October.