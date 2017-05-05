'Guardians of the Galaxy' was always going to be a risk for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bringing characters that at one stage were only known by the most loyal of Marvel comic book readers to the big screen meant that there wasn't an already-ingrained huge fan base that would pack out movie theatres and make the flick a success. Fortunately, the risk is one that paid off, with Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket Raccoon and Drax now some of the most recognisable superheroes on the planet.

Michael Rooker returns as Yondu in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Returning to the big screen for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', director James Gunn is hoping to continue that success with the sequel; something that he's already seen with critical reviews allowing the movie to be certified "fresh" on reviews aggregate website, Rotten Tomatoes.

One of the characters that wasn't given much attention in the first film, but whose role has expanded in 'Vol. 2' is that of Yondu, played by former 'The Walking Dead' actor, Michael Rooker. This is something that may be due to the great friendship he shares with Gunn.

Admitting that the two "tease" one another on set, Rooker also says that he thinks most of the film is "improvised".

Speaking to THR, he explained: "I think every moment is improvised when it comes to 'Guardians'. I'm sure James Gunn would probably agree with that statement. I don't think he knows quite what's going to come out of my mouth, even when things are scripted. He likes what's coming out, otherwise he'd fire me."

"I am definitely the wild card," he added.

Saying too much about Yondu's role in 'Vol. 2' would give away a lot of the story, but what we can say is that the Ravagers aren't his best friends right now. In fact, they think the Galaxy would be a much better place without him in it...

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' is available in UK cinemas now.