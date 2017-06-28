The Swedish actor passed away from lung cancer.
Cancer has taken yet another screen great this week. Michael Nyqvist is announced to have passed away from his battle with the disease at the age of 56 in Stockholm. He was filming a movie about the 2000 K-141 Kursk submarine disaster at the time.
Michael Nyqvist at 'Colonia' premiere
The 'John Wick' actor died on Tuesday (June 27th 2017) in the Swedish capital after a year-long struggle with lung cancer, according to his representative. He was still a practising actor throughout his ordeal, and he won't be forgotten for his legendary screen roles.
'On behalf of Michael Nyqvist's representatives and family, it is with deep sadness that I can confirm that our beloved Michael, one of Sweden's most respected and accomplished actors, has passed away quietly surrounded by family after a year long battle with lung cancer', a rep revealed in a statement obtained by Variety. 'Michael's joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him. His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him.'
The Swedish actor is best known for starring in the original 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' movie in 2009 as Mikael Blomkvist (and it's sequels 'The Girl Who Played with Fire' and 'The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest'). He was also in 2011's 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' and played the villainous Viggo Tarasov in 2014's 'John Wick'.
Among his final movies were Terrence Malick's World War II drama 'Radegund' - which is out this year - and 'Hunter Killer' which is Donovan Marsh's adaptation of the 2012 novel 'Firing Point' by Don Keith and George Wallace. He was filming 'Kursk' with Colin Firth at the time of his death.
Michael is survived by his wife Catharina and their two grown-up children Ellen and Arthur.
