Following his terrifying ordeal at the hands of moped thieves in London earlier this week, we wouldn't have blamed Michael McIntrye for taking a break from his Big World Tour. However, he's picked himself up, dusted himself down and joked about the whole event with his Dublin crowd just three days later.

The 42-year-old comedian had his car window smashed and his £15,000 watch stolen by hammer-wielding thieves on mopeds while he was waiting outside his one of his son's school on Monday (June 4th 2018). He and his other son were left shaken but uninjured by the experience, but now he's putting on a brave face and joking about it to his stand-up audiences.

'They say time is the healer. I have lost my watch, how is time going to heal? I have no idea what time it is', he told the crowd at Dublin's sold-out 3Arena last night (June 7th 2018).

He explained how his immediate instinct was to drive away as soon as trouble appeared, but he wasn't quick enough when it came to starting his car.

'It was not so much the fast and the furious as stationary and panicking. I could not get it started', he joked. 'It was fight or flight.'

He confessed that his appearance at the show was 'touch and go', but in the end he is 'OK' and admitted that he wanted to go and play at his 'favourite arena'.

'I could have done with you, 9,000 Dubliners', he said. 'Unfortunately I had to fend for myself and it did not go well.'

Michael McIntyre will be playing at the Dublin arena for another three nights and will wrap up his summer dates on June 23rd 2018 at Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena. In September, he'll hit the road again for two nights at the Plymouth Pavilions, and then he'll play seven dates at London's O2 Arena in October and three at Wembley Arena in November.