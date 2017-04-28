It's been an unhappy week for the family of former Disney star and ex-serviceman Michael Mantenuto, an actor who died earlier this week at the age of just 35 after shooting himself in his car near his home in Washington. He leaves behind a devastated family.

Michael Mantenuto starred in 2004's 'Miracle'

Mantenuto was best known for playing 80s Olympics ice hockey star Jack O'Callahan in the 2004 Disney film 'Miracle' starring Kurt Russell. He was also a hockey player in real life, playing for the University of Maine and the University of Massachusetts Boston. Following his brief sporting and film career, he joined the US Army Special Forces as a Special forces communications sergeant.

The 1st Special Forces Group Veterans posted a tribute to the actor on Facebook. 'Those of you that knew Mike will remember him for his passionate love for his family and his commitment to the health of the force', their statement read. 'The Group is standing by to support the family in any way possible and we will professionally execute those wishes. Our deepest condolences go out to SSG Mantenuto's family, friends and teammates. We are committed to supporting them through this difficult time of loss and grief.'

It is not known whether or not his lack of success in the field of hockey or acting contributed to his decision to commit suicide, but he was found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound at Saltwater State Park in Des Moines, Washington on Monday (April 24th 2017).

As well as 'Miracle', Mantenuto also starred as Shafe in a 2006 TV movie called 'Dirtbags' opposite Balthazar Getty and Melissa Joan Hart, as well as 2008's 'Surfer, Dude' alongside Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson and in which he was credited as House Poser.

Michael Mantenuto is survived by his wife Kati Vienneau and their children Ava and Leo, as well as his parents Joseph and Kerry.