Working on a film that is both futuristic sci-fi and historical war action and getting two characters with it has got to be a lot of fun for an actor. Michael K. Williams stars in Justin Kurzel's 'Assassin's Creed' and gets to do just that with his role as Moussa.

Michael K. Williams stars alongside Michael Fassbender in 'Assassin's Creed'

'Assassin's Creed' follows an imprisoned criminal named Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) who gets the chance to escape the death sentence by getting involved in the Animus Project, curated by the mysterious major corporation Abstergo Industries. Little does he know that they're about to transport his brain back to the 15th century and implant the memories of his assassin ancestor Aguilar de Nerha. There he'll learn the skills of a real Spanish Inquisition era soldier alongside Moussa (Michael K. Williams), also an assassin, whose motives remain uncertain.

'I've done a ton of training. This is like a dream job', he said. 'I'm in there, they got me doing the stunts, the choreography's amazing. I almost think they tailor-made the choreography to fit my movements. Every movement, every bit of that choreography feels so natural to me.'

Watch the trailer for 'Assassin's Creed' here:

His own direction wasn't the only thing that impressed him on the job either. He was blown away by the visual aspect of working on the movie. 'These sets were really out there. You walk in and you're instantly [transported] into this world and it makes it that much more believable', he continued. 'Coupled with the wardrobe and the scenery, its just really... it's intense, man.'

The Primetime Emmy nominated star has recently been starring in the SundanceTV crime drama series 'Hap and Leonard', and is set to play a character called Ken Jones in ABC's 'When We Rise' which chronicles the gay rights movement in the US following the Stonewall riots.

'Assassin's Creed' is out in movie theatres now.