After a nearly four-year long legal dispute, this week Michael Jackson's long-term producer Quincy Jones is finally awarded nearly $10 million after he sued the estate for in unpaid royalties from music used in the star's documentary and two shows from Cirque du Soleil.

Quincy Jones at Netflix's 'Sandy Wexler' premiere

On Wednesday (July 26th 2017), the 84-year-old producer was handed a massive $9.4 million in damages for lack of royalties from music used in the 2009 'This Is It' documentary and two Cirque du Soleil shows. It's less than a third of the $30 million he originally sued for.

'Although this judgement is not the full amount that I was seeking, I am very grateful that the jury decided in our favor in this matter', Quincy said in a statement. 'I view it not only as a victory for myself personally, but for artists' rights overall. This lawsuit was never about Michael, it was about protecting the integrity of the work we all did in the recording studio and the legacy of what we created.'

It's been a two-week trial whereby the main disagreement was over the language used in contracts that would determined how Quincy's royalties would be calculated. It was a lot to take in, but eventually a financial settlement was made to the disappointment of the Michael Jackson estate's attorney.

'While the jury denied Quincy Jones $21 million - or more than two-thirds of what he demanded - from the estate of Michael Jackson, we still believe that giving him millions of dollars that he has no right to receive under his contracts is wrong', they said. 'Any amount above and beyond what is called for in his contracts is too much and unfair to Michael's heirs. Although Mr. Jones is portraying this is a victory for artists' rights, the real artist is Michael Jackson and it is his money Mr. Jones is seeking.'