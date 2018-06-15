Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris has been forced to scrub graffiti off of her late father’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, after it was vandalised by an unknown perpetrator earlier this week.

The 20 year old, the second child and only daughter of the King of Pop’s second marriage to Debbie Rowe, posted a photo of herself scrubbing away red graffiti that somebody had sprayed across the star, which Jackson was awarded back in 1984.

“Some people have no f****** respect. I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name.”

It transpired that whoever had scrawled the offending writing had gotten confused between Jackson’s star and the one belonging to the radio presenter who shares the same name – a clue given away by the emblem on the star.

Asked whether she thought it was a deliberate attempt to deface Jackson’s memorial, she said on Twitter later: “I don’t think it was intentionally targeted it at him. i think it was probably just some young kids fucking around. but to me a name is a name and i couldn’t just hear about it and not go see it for myself.”

The actress and singer said she had heard about it a few hours earlier and happened to be in the area, so grabbed a bottle of acetone to help remove the graffiti quickly.

“I was at my friend’s apt that lives basically next door this morning and another buddy of mine said he saw this last night. Thankfully there was a walgreens half a block away. Apparently it’s not his actual star but hey that’s still his name. Justa bit of acetone bishhh.”

June 25th marks the ninth anniversary of Jackson’s death in 2009 from a drug overdose, administered by his physician Dr Conrad Murray, who was convicted in 2011 of involuntary manslaughter.

