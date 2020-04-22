The late Michael Jackson wanted to date Halle Berry.

Producer Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds claimed the 'Thriller' hitmaker - who died of acute Propofol intoxication in June 2009 - once reached out to him to ask for his help setting up a meeting with the 'Monster's Ball' actress.

Babyface made the revelation during an Instagram Live battle with Teddy Riley - in which they swapped songs and gave ''fun facts'' about their tracks and collaborators - after his pal played SWV's 'Right Here', which sampled Michael's 'Human Nature'.

He said: ''One time Michael called me. Michael said, 'Babyface!' I said, 'Yeah?' He said, 'Do you know who Halle Berry is? Do you know Halle Berry?' I said, 'Yeah, I know Halle Berry.'

''He said, 'Could you do me a favour? I want you to call her, 'cause I wanna take her out on a date.' I said, 'What?' He said, 'Call her -- I wanna take her out on a date.'

''So I reached out through the agent, 'cause I didn't have Halle Berry's number. So I called and get the message to her manager, and he said, 'What?' [I said,] 'Yeah, he wants to take her out on a date.' ''

But the 62-year-old producer didn't think the 53-year-old actress was interested in the 'Bad' singer.

He added: ''And then I was waiting to hear back from Halle, and I can't tell you exactly what Halle said, but I imagine it probably would have been something like this ...''

He then played a clip of Halle's voice from her 1992 movie 'Boomerang', in which she quipped: ''You know, what do you know about love? What do you possibly think you know about love?''