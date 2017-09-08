A brand new posthumous album release from Michael Jackson is set to hit shelves this September. Entitled 'Scream', it features thirteen songs in all including a bonus mash-up track by The White Panda and comes just weeks after 'Thriller' was premiered in 3D at Venice Film Festival.

Michael Jackson performing live

The Estate of the late Michael Jackson have worked alongside two record labels to release this collection of classic tunes, including an extra special medley called 'Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous' by electronic remix duo The White Panda.

The new song is a mash-up of 1997's 'Blood on the Dance Floor', 1993's 'Dangerous', 1980's 'This Place Hotel' by The Jacksons, 1989's 'Leave Me Alone' and 1993's 'Is It Scary', four of which feature on the record as standalone tracks. It dropped on Shazam on September 6th, and comes as an instant download with all album pre-orders.

Other songs include the legendary 'Thriller' and 'Dirty Diana', as well as 'Somebody's Watching Me', 'Unbreakable' featuring the Notorious B.I.G., 'Threatened', 'Ghosts' and of course the titular 'Scream' featuring sister Janet Jackson which was originally released on 1995's 'HIStory' album. There's also 'Torture' by The Jacksons and the title track from his first posthumous album 'Xscape', released back in 2014.

Just this week (September 4th), Michael Jackson's trailblazing epic of a short film 'Thriller' made its 3D world premiere at the Venice Film Festival to mark its 35th anniversary. To celebrate the release of 'Scream', seven short films for the songs in the album will be screened for fans in Paris, London, Sydney, Berlin, Los Angeles and Tokyo, including the rare 40-minute 'Ghosts' which first premiere at Cannes Film Festival in 1997. More information on the event will be released in due course.

'Scream' will be released on September 29th 2017 through Epic and Legacy Recordings.