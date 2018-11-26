It seems even the greatest of pop stars need a little advice as revealed by an annotated self-help book belonging to the King of Pop - Michael Jackson. The literature owned by Michael is due to go up at auction in the UK and could fetch up to £8,000. The multi-award winning international singing sensation made notes in Robert Greene's The 48 Laws of Power, which sets out rules to achieve and maintain a position of strength.

Jackson's copy remains in immaculate condition and is due to go under the hammer with Omega Auctions of Merseyside.

Inside, the Thriller record breaker has made a number of annotations, clearly analysing the book closely, leaving several handwritten annotations and underlining key passages.

Among the pieces the singer picked out, was a section under Law 34, entitled 'Be Royal in Your Own Fashion: Act Like a King to be Treated Like One'.

The underlined section reads: "Once the king had made news by treating the banker as his equal; now the banker treats the king as his inferior."

Writing in pink ink, Jackson wrote beside the passage: 'You create your own circumstances even in the manner in which you are treated and looked upon.'

On the same page, he also highlighted a much larger section of text, simply writing below 'wow'.

The philosophical notes continue throughout the book, including on a later page where he wrote: 'The moon comes every night so people don't care to look to the heavens.'

The book is being sold from a private collection, with the auctioneers are expecting offers between £5,000 and £8,000.

The book is incredibly popular among celebrities with 50 Cent, Drake and Jay Z among those believed to have read the publication.

However, others have criticised Greene's writing, particularly the 27th 'law' which is 'Play on people’s need to believe to create a cult like following', suggesting the work does more harm than good.