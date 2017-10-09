The actor thinks the final cut should have been "more entertaining".
Michael Fassbender is without a doubt one of the hottest talents in Hollywood right now, with the actor recently starring in 'Alien: Covenant' and lending his acting skills to new thriller 'The Snowman', based on the novel of the same name by Jo Nesbo.
Michael K. Williams and Michael Fassbender in 'Assassin's Creed'
Back in 2016, Fassbender became the face of the first (and so far only planned) film based on the hugely popular video game series 'Assassin's Creed'. Unfortunately for him and everybody else involved, the movie didn't make the type of waves expected.
Though it went on to make a profit (grossing $240.7 million worldwide against a budget of $125 million), the takings were seen as a huge disappointment and ever since, there hasn't been much talk at all about continuing the series. A real shame when you look at some of the A-list talent involved in making the movie.
Alongside Fassbender, some brilliant names became a part of the 'AC' franchise such as Charlotte Rampling, Michael Kenneth Williams, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons, but even their stardom wasn't enough to bring in legions of loyal followers in movie theatres across the globe.
Speaking in a new interview with Movie'n'co, the actor admitted of the movie: "For sure, it wasn't ideal. I think we missed an opportunity there a little bit. So we'll wait and see what Ubisoft are coming up with. But right now I don't know."
Asked what he'd personally do if he could go back and change the movie, he added: "I would make it more entertaining, that's really the main note. The feeling of the film, I think it took itself too seriously and I would get to the action a lot quicker. I think there's three beginnings of the film, which is a mistake."
Whilst a Fassbender cut of the movie would be a very interesting thing to see, it's not something that's going to happen, at least with the original film which he leads. Whether or not he gets behind the camera in the future and is allowed another chance to make the video game series a success on the big screen however, remains to be seen. We're going to keep our eyes on this one.
We'll bring you any more news on potential 'Assassin's Creed' follow-ups as and when we get it.
