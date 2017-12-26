This year has been an interesting one when it comes to the box office. There have been some major hits, but more often than not, numbers haven't quite reached the dazzling heights that were expected of the films making their way onto the big screen. Some films in fact didn't do very well at all, and that's what we're looking at today! Here are just eight of this year's biggest box office flops...

Ghost in the Shell

Scarlett Johansson starred in the 2017 Hollywood release, 'Ghost in the Shell'

This was a film marred with controversy right from the get go, as fans of the 'Ghost in the Shell' franchise complained that it was being whitewashed, thanks to the casting of Scarlett Johansson in the lead role. This was a move defended by the anime's original director Mamoru Oshii, but fans voted with their pockets when the movie made its way into theatres.

With a production budget of $110 million, there was room for a major profit here. Unfortunately for those behind-the-scenes, only $169.8 million was made worldwide by the end of this film's theatrical run.

Blade Runner 2049

Jared Leto made his 'Blade Runner' debut earlier this year

Costing $150 million to make, 'Blade Runner 2049' seemed to have all the makings of a fantastic comeback in the run up to its release, but disappointed when it took in $257.8 million worldwide. Though it was a profit of over $100 million, the positive critical reviews and the 35 year wait for a sequel for original fans didn't prove enough to get them making waves in the cinemas.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Charlie Hunnam didn't bring in the crowds for 'King Arthur'

Raking in $148.7 million in its final worldwide box office total, 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' actually lost money when put up against its overall production budget of $175 million. Supposed to be the launchpad for a huge universe, director Guy Ritchie actually ended up suffering from trying to do too much in one movie which led to a box office bomb like none seen by others this year. A sad story, that got even more tragic when final figures were revealed.

The Snowman

There were a lot of people excited about one of Jo Nesbø's novels finally coming to the big screen, allowing her hero Harry Hole (played here by Michael Fassbender) to shine. Unfortunately, that's not what happened here, and 'The Snowman' only finished its theatrical run with worldwide takings of a measly $41.6 million! With a production budget of $35 million, it did technically still push a profit through, but we doubt it was the type of money those who worked on 'The Snowman' hoped to see. We wouldn't expect Harry Hole to make a return to cinemas any time soon...

mother!

Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem fronted 'mother!'

When Darren Aronofsky's 'mother!' dropped, it seemed like you couldn't go to any part of the internet without seeing an article talking about the film and its stars. Unfortunately, all of that online coverage didn't translate into box office takings, with the film only taking in a total of $44.5 million across the world against a production budget of $30 million. Aronofsky himself said he didn't think this project would be one that raked in the big bucks, but even he surely would have expected around $100 million in takings; especially after how much the movie was talked about! With Jennifer Lawrence leading the way, this looked set to make it big. Unfortunately, even her star power didn't work here.

The Dark Tower

Tom Taylor starred in 'The Dark Tower'

Stephen King may have seen a couple of successful adaptations of his work this year with the likes of Netflix original movie 'Gerald's Game' and box office horror smash 'IT!', but that didn't work out for the first big screen adaptation of 'The Dark Tower'. Taking in just 111.8 million when all was said and done, its production budget of $60 million was ALMOST doubled, but the money didn't provide any evidence that this was a series that should continue in the future.

Assassin's Creed

Michael Fassbender and Michael K. Williams in 'Assassin's Creed'

It's not been a great year for Michael Fassbender. Not only did he see a flop with 'The Snowman', but video game adaptation 'Assassin's Creed' didn't fare too well either! $125 million was spent on production for the movie, so a total of $240.7 million in the worldwide box office COULD suggest a sequel in the future, if the studios are feeling generous. This was something however that should have made at least double that. The scale of the movie and the stepping stone it could have provided for future instalments was limitless; it's a shame it fell so flat.

The Mummy

Tom Cruise didn't help 'The Mummy' bring in big numbers

Though it took in a worldwide total box office gross of $409.1 million, that just wasn't enough for 'The Mummy' to make it big and warrant bringing more monster movies to the big screen in the near future. Production and advertising budgets totalled around $345 million, meaning that a meagre profit was made here on all accounts. With Tom Cruise front-and-centre, those working on the film were likely hoping for around double of what they made, but nothing seemed to work to put bums on seats for this one.