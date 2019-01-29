They're one of the most solid couples in showbiz and now Michael Douglas has revealed what first attracted him to his wife of almost 20 years - golf. The 74-year-old - who shares two children with the Welsh actress - says he 'melted' on the spot when he first saw her.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been married in 2000

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Basic Instinct actor said: "We have the same birthday, few years apart. The first time I ever met her I found out we had the same birthday and I told her, 'I'm going to be the father of your children'.

Catherine, 49, who started her acting career in popular British comedy, Darling Buds of May, added: "He did. And then he found out that I played golf. I think that was it."

Douglas said: "I found out she played golf. I melted right there. She looked straight into my eyes, and that was it."

The couple married at the Plaza in New York City in 2000 - five years after Douglas divorced his first wife, Diandra Luker.

The pair have 17-year-old son, Dylan Michael and 15-year-old daughter, Carys Zeta. Catherine also praised Michael for being a standout in Hollywood and said: "He is the kindest man I have ever met in my life.

"His sense of humour, he is actually quite funny in his show. But he is my best friend. So proud to be with him tonight."

Michael said: "We celebrated our 18th anniversary recently, and besides the genuine love that only continues to grow, I think the fact that we're in the same industry really helps us to understand what is going on.

"It was great for her to be here tonight and to share one of those nice things where your partner totally understands what's going on.

"I flashed back to the time when she was pregnant with our daughter in Chicago and for all the shows growing up."