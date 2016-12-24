Since he started his annual holiday TV specials and released his best-selling 2011 album 'Christmas', Michael Buble has been an important part of everyone's festive season. His cover versions of classic Christmas standards are second to none, and his choice of guests to duet with are always exciting.

Michael Buble performing at the Rockefeller Christmas light switch on

Here are our top 10 favourite Michael Buble Christmas covers:

Michael Buble with Kelly Rowland & Naturally 7 - White Christmas (Home For Christmas) There was really nothing wrong with the joyful, swing-infused cover of 'White Christmas' featuring Kelly Rowland and a cappella group Naturally 7. They performed the rendition in 2011 for Buble's holiday TV special 'Home For Christmas' smashing the original 1942 Irving Berlin song out of the park and faring neatly against Bing Crosby's record-breaking version.

Idina Menzel & Michael Buble - Baby It's Cold Outside For Idina Menzel's fifth studio album (and first Christmas album) 'Holiday Wishes', she teamed up with Buble to record their version of Frank Loesser's 40s hit 'Baby It's Cold Outside'. The video for which featured two adorable children performing it with some lines changed: 'But maybe just half a drink more' and 'Say what's in this drink?' became 'But maybe just a soda-pop more' and 'Say was that a wink?' respectively.

Michael Buble and Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You Mariah Carey's 1994 single 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' is one of the best-selling singles of all time and a total holiday standard so it must have been a dream for Christmas staple Michael Buble to get to perform it with her on his 2013 TV special, two years after he released his own version.

Michael Buble Christmas - Baby Please Come Home Another 2011 Christmas special favourite, Buble did a flawless rendition of Darlene Love's 1963 song 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' from the compilation classic 'A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector'. He even included the song on his best-selling festive album 'Christmas'.

Michael Buble & Ariana Grande - Santa Claus Is Coming To Town Buble took his annual TV special to New York in 2014, and it was there he teamed up with Ariana Grande for 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town'; a song which was first recorded in 1934 and has seen multiple covers over the years from Jackson 5 to Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.

Michael Buble and Carly Rae Jepsen - Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree He brought in another young singer in the form of Carly Rae Jepsen when he ventured to arrange a duet medley of 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' and 'Jingle Bell Rock'. The Brenda Lee single and the Bobby Helms song were release only a year apart in 1958 and 1957 respectively, but in this version they melted together seamlessly.

Michael Buble & Rod Stewart - Winter Wonderland Buble roped in a veteran for his sensational 'Winter Wonderland' performance on the 2012 NBC special 'Home for Holidays'. Rod Stewart delivered his raspy vocals alongside Buble's smooth jazz ones in this infectious rendition of the 30s song; a tune that has been covered by hundreds of artists, but this one always stands out.

Michael Buble - It's Beginning To Look A lot Like Christmas His solo Christmas covers are just as good as his creative duets, however, and he opened that 2012 show with a beautiful version of 'It's Beginning To Look A lot Like Christmas'. The song was first released in 1951 by Meredith Willson, but has since seen memorable versions by Johnny Mathis and Bing Crosby.

Michael Buble - I'll Be Home For Christmas For his number one 'Christmas' album in 2011, Michael Buble included 'I'll Be Home for Christmas'. It was first recorded in 1943 by Bing Crosby, and Buble's version certainly did it justice in a big way. Of the sixteen tracks on the record, it remains one of our favourites.

Michael Buble & The Puppini Sisters - Jingle Bells 'Jingle Bells' is so old that most people don't know where it first came from. For those who don't, it was written by James Lord Pierpont in 1857, but if you're going to listen to any version, make sure it's Michael Buble featuring The Puppini Sisters. That stuff is addictive.