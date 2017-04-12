There is much happy news for Michael Buble and his family as they announce that their cancer-stricken son Noah has now beaten the disease after a successful course of treatment. Wife Luisana Lopilato spoke out about the developments in Argentina this week.

Michael Buble outside BBC Radio 2 studios in 2016

The actress and model thanked the Lord for her 3-year-old son's recovery from liver cancer, though admits the journey is not over yet as they still have to continue with regular check-ups. Luisana revealed the news at a press conference in her home country.

'Thank God, my son is well', she said. 'When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love, and I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this.'

Noah, Luisiana, Michael and their other 14-month-old son Elias returned to Buenos Aires only recently after spending time in Los Angeles where Noah was receiving treatment. They were only recently informed of Noah's cancer-free status. 'My son's recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups', she continued. 'But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.'

More: Noah Buble and family touchdown in Argentina

It was a four-month long process of chemotherapy that restored Noah's health, and Luisana puts his miraculous recovery partly down to her faith in God. 'My faith in the fact God had a miracle helped me', she added. 'I became strong so my son would get better. I transmitted that to all my friends and family. As a family we were always very united and we fought this together. We did everything we could for our son, so he would come through this.'