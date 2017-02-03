Popular crooner Michael Buble has updated fans on his son’s health, revealing that three year old Noah is “responding well” to treatment three months after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The 41 year old Canadian singer and his Argentinian model wife, Luisana Lopilato, issued an optimistic update about their young son’s progress on Friday (February 3rd) via his official Facebook page.

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment,” they said, adding that “doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy”.

It’s the first official statement the couple have made since they announced the heartbreaking diagnosis back in November last year. At that time, Buble announced that he would be cancelling all scheduled public appearances for the foreseeable future to focus on Noah’s health and treatment – including hosting the BBC Music Awards and the BRIT Awards.

“He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage,” the couple, who also have another son, 1 year old Elias, continued in their statement. “We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words. We'd like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love.”

The official statement follows the day after reports published in Argentinian newspapers that had suggested Luisana’s sister Daniela had said Noah had recovered completely.

Distancing herself from the report, not wanting to give the impression that Noah was 100% recovered, Daniela later tweeted on Thursday: “Don't use my name in the media with information and things that I haven't said. Noah is doing well and his parents will speak when they want to.”

