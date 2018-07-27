Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato are celebrating the birth of their third child, revealing that they welcomed a baby girl earlier this week on Instagram.

Argentinian model Lopilato shared a tasteful black-and-white photo of the newborn baby’s tiny hand on Thursday night (July 26th) in which fans got to see the little girl’s name on the hospital tag – Vida.

Translated from Spanish, Lopilato wrote as a caption: “How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there's not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself! We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family... you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls' life.”

The young family’s newest arrival joins the couple’s two boys – Noah, five years old, and Elias, three. You may remember, of course, that their firstborn child has been bravely battling cancer after being diagnosed at the end of 2016.

Both immediately stepped down from all public engagements, with singing sensation Buble withdrawing from hosting the 2017 BRIT Awards. Fortunately, Noah responded positively to treatment and Lopilato’s family shared last year that the little boy was “well”.

42 year old Buble addressed the topic at an open-air gig at London Hyde Park’s British Summer Time Festival earlier this month, revealing his fears that he may never have returned to live performing if things had turned out differently.

“It has been two years since I've been on stage. Like any human, of course I worried that whatever I had at one point was gone. But after two songs, I'm better than I was before,” he told the crowd, fighting back tears. “I don't know if it's the rain or Frank Sinatra is crying right now.”

