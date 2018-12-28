It’s not Christmastime without a bit of Mickey Bubble. But the legendary crooner recently took time out of his career to look after his young son, Noah, as he battled liver cancer. Now Michael Bublé has revealed he lost a part of his identity when he stopped working on his music to care for his five-year-old boy.

The Canadian musician has returned to the charts with his 10th studio album, Love, released last month.

The 43-year-old has been explaining about his decision to come back to music and start writing again.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "I didn’t know if I was ready or not to come back. I never fell out of love with music. It’s just that with everything I went through, I had to put everything aside."

The singer and his actress wife Luisana Lopilato, 31, are parents to sons Noah, five, and Elias, two, and recently welcomed daughter Vida, five months.

Michael credits his family for helping him get through the difficult time after Noah's diagnosis.

He added: "I was gone a long time but I needed to be with my family. There is nothing better than being with your kids and watching The Gruffalo or drawing or wrestling - just being a normal guy."

Bublé pulled out of hosting the BRITs in 2017 shortly after Noah’s diagnosis in 2016 and revealed he had started to lose the sense of joy he got from making music. However, he explains he never fell out of love with it.

Noah, who was born in August 2013, was reported to be undergoing four months of chemotherapy in a bid to recover from the illness.

In a joint Facebook statement, Michael and wife Luisana admitted they were "devastated" about Noah’s cancer diagnosis but vowed: "We will win this battle".

Thankfully, things seem to have started to look better for little Noah. In March 2017, the little boy’s uncle said he was "doing very well".