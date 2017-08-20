Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Michael Bolton Pictures

Michael Bolton performs at his charity gala in the Hamptons - Sag Harbor New York United States - Sunday 20th August 2017

Celebries leaving Catch Restaurant - West Hollywood California United States - Wednesday 26th October 2016

Michael Bolton performs at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall - Liverpool United Kingdom - Saturday 30th April 2016

Celebrities leave the 'Sunday Brunch' studios - London United Kingdom - Sunday 18th October 2015

Celebrities at the BBC Radio 2 studios - London United Kingdom - Friday 16th October 2015

Celebrities at BBC Radio 2 - London United Kingdom - Friday 16th October 2015

Michael Bolton goes shopping in Beverly Hills - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 21st September 2015

15th annual fundraising "PADRES CONTRA EL CANCER" - Hollywood California United States - Thursday 17th September 2015

63rd Annual BMI Pop Awards - Beverly Hills California United States - Tuesday 12th May 2015

63rd Annual BMI Pop Awards - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 12th May 2015

Michael Bolton departs from Los angeles International Airport - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 9th October 2014

Michael Bolton leaves Catch Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, United States - Wednesday 26th October 2016

Celebries leaving Catch Restaurant

Michael Bolton leaves Catch Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, United States - Wednesday 26th October 2016

Michael Bolton - The National Television Awards 2014 (NTA's) held at the O2 Arena - Press Room - London, United...

The National Television Awards 2014 (NTA's)

Michael Bolton - The National Television Awards 2014 (NTA's) held at the O2 Arena - Press Room - London, United...

Michael Bolton performs at Hard Rock Live!, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood Featuring: Michael Bolton Where: Hollywood,...

Michael Bolton performs at Hard Rock Live!, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood Featuring: Michael Bolton Where: Hollywood,...

Michael Bolton 10th Annual Hollywood Christmas Celebration at The Grove Los Angeles, California - 11.11.12

Michael Bolton 10th Annual Hollywood Christmas Celebration at The Grove Los Angeles, California - 11.11.12

Michael Bolton with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra at Adelaide Festival Centre Adelaide, Australia - 20.04.12

Michael Bolton with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra at Adelaide Festival Centre Adelaide, Australia - 20.04.12

Michael Bolton outside the ITV studios London, England - 15.03.12

Michael Bolton outside the ITV studios London, England - 15.03.12

Michael Bolton, Nia Vardalos National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 37th annual Dinner of Champions Held at The Hyatt Regency Century plaza...

Michael Bolton, Nia Vardalos National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 37th annual Dinner of Champions Held at The Hyatt Regency Century plaza...

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.